Volusia County Schools to vote on funding for more SROs on middle school campuses

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools leaders could approve using more than a half-million dollars to pay for extra deputies at schools.

School board members will meet Tuesday afternoon in DeLand.

District leaders said the need comes after a rise in calls for service at middle schools between August and October of this year.

READ: Florida Department of Education releases school grades in new system

The cost to hire seven school resource officers and a supervising sergeant would total $507,000 and would come directly from the district’s budget.

School resource officers would be added specifically to middle schools.

The current funding agreement between Volusia County Schools and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office stipulates a 55% contribution from the schools, with the Sheriff’s Office covering the remaining 45%.

READ: Boyfriend is person of interest in suspicious death of Marion County girl, deputies say

Volusia County leaders request additional school resource deputies at 7 middle schools

The Volusia County Council denied the initial request in November, arguing that it wouldn’t be fair to burden taxpayers in cities where police departments already provide the service.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at Volusia County Schools headquarters, located at 200 N Clara Ave in DeLand.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group