Volusia County sheriff to spotlight investigation into heroin and fentanyl distribution

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is scheduled to announce the results of a multi-jurisdictional investigation Tuesday.

Deputies said the investigation has been primarily into heroin and fentanyl distribution through Central Florida.

Watch: Orlando police officer accused of reckless driving, fleeing traffic stop in patrol cruiser

That conference is set for 11 a.m. in Daytona Beach.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Watch: Alligator attacks drone during Florida sheriff’s office training class

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group