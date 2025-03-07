Volusia County Sheriff warns spring breakers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is preparing for a busier-than-usual spring break.

Starting next Friday, six Central Florida counties will begin their spring break at the same time.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood addressed concerns today, making it clear the authorities will not be taking it lightly when it comes to enforcing the laws this spring break.

“If you’re gonna come here and be respectful, you don’t have anything to worry about. If you’re gonna come here and be disrespectful then you can expect to be disrespected right back you can find yourself in handcuffs. Parents, if you think you’re gonna drop your kid off and then you’re gonna go on spring break, we’re not gonna babysit them,” Chitwood stated.

When asked about imposing a curfew during spring break, Sheriff Chitwood said those responsibilities would fall on the individual cities.

