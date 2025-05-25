Volusia County Sheriff’s Office investigating Deltona home shooting incident

, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released information on a second shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a residence on Kings Ridge Terrace in Deltona.

Officials say the resident was outside his home when a subject walked up to him and pulled a gun on him.

The resident retreated into the house and a second subject fired at least one shot from outside at the residence.

This investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

