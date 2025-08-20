Volusia County shuffles around beach horse decision

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders were quicker to make a series of horse jokes than a decision about whether to allow the animals to trot down the beach – and where -- during their marathon meeting Tuesday.

County staff opened the discussion by asking council members to narrow in on their goals and direction, should they ultimately move the plan through to passage.

One hour later, they were left in roughly the same place they started.

The council is weighing allowing people to ride their horses on two sections of beach: the northernmost nine miles to the Flagler County line and three miles south of the Neptune Avenue access.

Parking appeared to be the primary issue. The northern, less populated beach is the most ideal for riding, but there is almost no parking.

A small parking lot at North Shore Park would allow two horse trailers to fit at the expense of 18 regular parking spaces, a concession the council was unwilling to make.

They inquired about the unused grass right-of-way and debated if only losing nine spaces to one trailer was worth the cost instead.

The southern stretch has a church parking lot that could be used with the church’s sign-off, but it’s across A1A from the beach. Council members said they didn’t trust the horses and riders to stop for red lights and worried about the danger to drivers.

While they indicated they preferred the northern beach, they left the southern beach as an option.

Council members were also strongly opposed to the idea of horses pooping on the beach and insisted the horses wear bags to catch droppings. If the bags shifted, they mandated owners clean the droppings up, but wondered who would be able to police that.

Restrictions on riding would be in effect: horses would have to stay below the high tide line and use certain beach access points. Riders would have to obtain a permit and possibly watch a 20- to 30-minute training video. There would also be no riding during turtle nesting season.

Two council members were opposed to the allowance, citing the risk to beachgoers and the small number of riders and horses that would benefit from the rule change.

Several beaches in other counties already allow horse riding, as does a park within Volusia County that charges a $75 fee plus parking. Staff reported 20 horse riders signed up for permits during the prior six-month season, including one large group.

Other beach communities allow horse riding on specific mornings during the fall, winter and spring as a compromise, but that idea was not discussed.

The 5-2 decision to keep moving forward was made after council floated the idea of a trial period to gather data, much like the county did before it allowed dogs.

Staff will bring back a more specific proposal incorporating the feedback that was given at a future meeting.

