Volusia County stores accused of selling alcohol, tobacco & vapes to minors, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The state attorney’s office is reviewing a dozen stores in Volusia County that are accused of selling alcohol, tobacco, and vapes to minors.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said undercover agents went to 33 stores.

Deputies said 12 stores sold those items to a buyer who was under 21.

The employees were notified of the violations and reminded to follow the law.

