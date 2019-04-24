Volusia County student threatens school in YouTube video on Columbine shooting, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old student has been charged with making a threat to New Smyrna Beach High School inside the comment section of a video that was posted on YouTube, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the student threatened to discharge a destructive device Wednesday in a comment made on a video about the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School.
The Sheriff’s Office received a tip from agents with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
FBI agents said they received notice about the incident after the student allegedly wrote, “… the shooting was the best thing I ever found out about, I plan to do the same thing my senior year, it’s f***ing coming.”
Deputies said they searched the student and found several graphic drawings depicting violence inside of their backpack.
The student recently moved to Volusia County from Hawaii were similar disturbing drawings were found by a previous school resource officer.
“The warning signs were there, and thanks to cooperation between the FBI, authorities in Hawaii and our own deputies in Volusia County, we were able to intervene,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “We’ll take every threat seriously, and anyone who has information about a potential threat like this should contact law enforcement immediately.”
