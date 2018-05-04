0 Volusia County students arrested in school threats cases unlikely to get jail time

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Since February's school shooting in Parkland, investigators said they've arrested 27 Volusia County students on suspicion of making threats at school.

Channel 9 dug into those cases to learn what consequences students have faced and asked the Sheriff Mike Chitwood if the crackdown has worked.

"When you have parents -- for lack of a better term -- spit out children like Pez dispensers and let them loose on the streets, then I have to raise them," Chitwood said. "And you're not going to like the way I raise them."

Read: Deputies arrest 26th Volusia County student for school threat

Channel 9 obtained a list of 25 of those 27 cases from the state attorney's office. The names were redacted, but the ages of the offenders range from 10 to 17.

The charges they face range from threats to discharge, false report and written threats.

Some of those would be third-degree felonies and would carry five-year prison sentences if they were adults.

Read: 20th student arrested on suspicion of false school threat in Volusia County

Records said 12 cases are pending, five students will have their cases wiped from their records if they complete court-ordered conditions, three students had no charges filed against them, three pleaded no contest and two are awaiting sentencing.

The state attorney's office said most, if not all, of the children won't be jailed. Chitwood said he's sending a message without sending the children to jail.

"It's about accountability," Chitwood said. "People need to be held accountable for their actions."

Read: Volusia County deputies arrest 18th student in series of school threats

© 2018 Cox Media Group.