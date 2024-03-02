VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This county gave students first-hand career learning experience with race car drivers.

Volusia County students went on a special trip on Friday to the New Smyrna Speedway.

Over 30 students, who are enrolled in Volusia County Career and Technical Education courses, took a field trip to New Smyrna Speedway.

The field trip was designed to help ignite a passion for the trade in the next generation of students.

Students joined Sons of Speed racing series founder Billy Lane and professional motorcycle drag racer Dystany Spurlock on Friday morning.

Students learned about the racer’s path into trades-related careers and how the career is in demand.

The students also had a chance to gain experience by building machines from scratch.

Students interacted and watched dozens of racers and their crews as they worked on their motorcycles during the practice day.

All students who attended were given tickets to watch the primary race scheduled for March 2.

Volusia County students learn hands-on training from race car drivers (New Smyrna Speedway)

