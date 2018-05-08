0 Volusia County teachers march for better pay, health benefits

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Teachers with the Volusia County School District will march to the school board meeting Tuesday night in hopes of raising awareness about their need for more pay and better health benefits.

The district and teacher’s union are in the middle of contract negotiations.

The Volusia United Educators Organization is trying to broker a deal with the district before teachers head home for the summer June 1.

The teacher’s union said the improvements must be made by June 1 so the benefits will be in place for the start of the next school year.

The union wants said it wants to see the district maintain its current dental plan while also helping offset some of the looming health insurance premium increases.

The union has asked for a 2.5 percent raise.

The school district has offered a 1 percent raise along with an $800 bonus to each teacher.

That puts the two sides about $4.5 million apart.

“Teachers are very frustrated. We are seeing it not just here, but we are seeing it across the country right now,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Volusia County United Educators.

The union is also upset the school district wants to mandate uniforms for teachers.

The district said it wants to set minimal standards for teachers' attire.

The union said it supports seeing teachers dress professionally, but feels uniforms would be going too far.

“This idea of scripting out exactly what they can wear and cannot wear seems to go beyond that, and it's very deeming to a lot of people who work in our schools,” Spar said.

Negotiations continue next Tuesday.

