Afternoon crash in Volusia County kills one, FHP reports

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 40 East of Cypress Street, that claimed the life of a driver.

The driver of a 2022 KIA Telluride made a left turn that caused him to be in the path of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

According to the report, the motorcycle driver swerved in an attempt to avoid colliding with the car.

As a result, the motorcycle driver was launched forward, causing him to make a direct impact with the KIA.

The driver of the KIA has no reported injuries and remained on the scene as troopers arrived.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash. No additional information has been released.

