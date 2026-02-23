Daytona Beach fire crews battle brush fire, burn ban issued

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department and Florida Forest Service are currently responding to an active brush fire west of the Mosaic Subdivision.

The fire covers approximately 20 to 25 acres and is about 25% contained. Authorities have confirmed that no buildings are currently at risk.

Due to severe drought conditions, the likelihood of wildfires igniting and spreading rapidly has risen, prompting officials to ban all outdoor burning.

The ban forbids all outdoor burning unless explicitly authorized by the Florida Forest Service. These restrictions are in place because environmental conditions have greatly increased the risk of brush fires across the region.

