DeLand Police arrest man for stabbing another twice in the back over bike theft

DELAND, Fla. — On the morning of October 6, Cornell Maxwell, 37, was arrested by the DeLand Police Department in connection with a stabbing at 724 S. Palmetto Avenue.

The suspect, Maxwell, and the victim, both local transients who knew each other, were involved in an incident. A 29-year-old Black male was stabbed twice in the back and airlifted to Halifax Health as a Trauma Alert.

The confrontation happened after Maxwell searched for the victim all night following his bicycle theft, and the fight began over the stolen bike.

Police reported that upon arrival, they secured the scene and issued a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood. As a safety measure, Starke Elementary School was also put on lockdown.

Maxwell escaped the scene on foot before police arrived but was later found and arrested without issue in DeLand.

The investigation is still underway, and no further details or possible charges have been made available yet.

