Dozens gathered in DeLand for the ‘No Kings’ protests

DELAND, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered in DeLand this morning as part of the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations to protest the Trump administration’s policies.

The protest took place at the intersection of Woodland Boulevard and New York Avenue, where participants played music, held signs and flags, and waved to passing cars.

The ‘No Kings’ protest is a nationwide movement aimed at opposing authoritarianism and promoting democratic principles. The event in DeLand is part of a series of demonstrations organized across the country.

The first ‘No Kings’ protest reportedly drew over 13 million people nationwide, making it one of the largest coordinated demonstrations in American history. Organizers emphasize these protests are peaceful and open to all committed to justice, equality, and accountability.

©2025 Cox Media Group