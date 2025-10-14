Holly Hill police seek help to find suspects in armed carjacking

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A carjacking in Holly Hill took place on October 13 at 8:30 p.m. on Center Avenue.

Three victims were robbed by three armed suspects during a social media meetup.

The suspects took cash, cell phones, and a vehicle from the victims at gunpoint before fleeing. The stolen vehicle was later abandoned in Daytona Beach.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Holly Hill Police Department is urging anyone with information about the carjacking to contact them at (386) 248-9475 or via email at thyde@hollyhillfl.org.

As the investigation goes on, authorities are asking the public for help to gather more information about the suspects involved in the carjacking.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group