Lightning strike injures multiple people in New Smyrna Beach, report says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Following a severe thunderstorm warning in Volusia County, lightning struck New Smyrna Beach this afternoon, prompting an emergency response.

Reports say three individuals were injured while golfing at the Venetian Bay golf course. It is not clear if they were struck by the lightning.

If you look at the map below, the general location of the incident can be seen.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that law enforcement officials and EMS personnel performed commendably in responding to concerned callers and arrived at the scene within minutes.

New Smyrna Beach Fire Department crews evaluated both victims on scene and neither required transport to the hospital.

There were no serious injuries in this incident.

No new information has been released at this time, but Channel 9 has reached out to Volusia County Beach Safety for more details and will provide updates as they become available.

