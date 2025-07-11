DeLand residents are now allowed to keep chickens in their backyards

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand residents are now permitted to keep backyard chickens after the City Commission’s unanimous vote to approve a new ordinance.

The ordinance outlines rules for caring for and housing chickens, including zoning restrictions and coop building guidelines. Residents interested in keeping chickens must get a permit, which costs $100.

While the ordinance passed without opposition, some commissioners raised concerns about potential issues that chickens might cause in neighborhoods.

Officials say the new ordinance represents a major shift in DeLand’s urban agriculture policies, giving residents greater freedom to pursue sustainable practices.

