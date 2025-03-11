Man convicted in 2022 Port Orange murder sentenced to life in prison

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A man from Port Orange will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder.

McKenzy Nazien, 20, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the shooting death of 22-year-old Ta’ronn Brown on Sept. 1, 2022.

Nazien was charged in July 2023 and has been in the Volusia County jail ever since.

Prosecutors with Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit say Nazien was arguing with the victim outside a Port Orange apartment complex. The attorney’s office say the argument led to two groups of armed men to gather in the parking lot.

A witness told detectives that Nazien shot Brown in the back four times, prompting a shootout among the group.

Nazien was captured in Hendry County in November 2022 and eventually extradited to Volusia County to face the murder charge.

A second suspect in a murder case, Raheem Heath, was arrested in August 2023.

Relates Articles:

Read: Second suspect arrested in Port Orange homicide, police say

Read: Sheriff: Florida teen in stolen car arrested after fleeing from deputies, crashing into patrol car

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group