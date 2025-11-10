Off-duty first responders assist distressed individual at NSB First Responders Pickleball Cup 2025

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Off-duty first responders from Ponce Inlet provided lifesaving aid to a distressed individual during the NSB First Responders Pickleball Cup 2025 in New Smyrna Beach on November 8.

The responders—Lieutenant/Paramedic John Juliano, Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Burke, Firefighter/EMT Gage Kananen, and off-duty Police Lieutenant Corey Mead—were at the tournament when they received the emergency call.

“We train for moments like this, but you never expect it to happen while you’re off-duty, standing at a picnic table between pickleball matches,” said Lt. Juliano.

The initial four responders rapidly evaluated the scenario, called 911 for help, and tended to the individual until the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department arrived.

Public Safety Director Chief Dan Scales praised the responders, stating, “This is a powerful example of public service that goes beyond a shift, a station, or a badge.”

Chief Scales praised the Ponce Inlet team for their professionalism and compassion, emphasizing community and collaboration. The responders also thanked organizers, participants, and bystanders for relaying information and calling for help.

Lt. Juliano expressed hope for a positive outcome for the individual and gratitude for the camaraderie at the event.

