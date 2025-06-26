School assessment shows student improvement in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools’ spring assessment scores showed improvements in student proficiency.

The district saw an increase in the percentage of students meeting or exceeding proficiency in English and language arts. Additionally, every high school in the county improved the number of students who met or exceeded proficiency on the end-of-course geometry exam.

Volusia County Schools also reported that 10 traditional high schools raised their scores in biology.

The district also saw math improvements in five of six grade levels.

