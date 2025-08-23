DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man has died after being pulled unresponsive from the water at Daytona Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. near the Americano Beach Lodge, close to Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway and Zelda Blvd. Despite efforts to save him, the man was declared dead after being brought to shore.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office reported the incident, stating that the man was found unresponsive in the water. Beach Safety is typically the first response for water rescues, drownings, or medical emergencies in the area, although deputies also respond to such incidents.

The tragic incident highlights the importance of water safety and underscores the vital role of Beach Safety in emergency responses along Daytona Beach. Channel 9 will keep providing updates as they arrive.

