Suspect still at large after Daytona Beach weekend backyard shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, November 9, a shooting took place in Daytona Beach when a suspect entered a backyard on South Street and shot a victim.

The Daytona Beach Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 7:55 p.m., but family members had already transported the victim to the hospital before officers arrived.

The Daytona Beach Police stated that the suspect remains at large and the investigation is ongoing. Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no continuing threat to the community.

The police department has not confirmed the victim’s medical status at this time, and Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The Daytona Beach Police Department continues to investigate the shooting incident and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

