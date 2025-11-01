Volusia County

Teen arrested after firing shot at gathering in Deltona

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Kedreon Cherry, 18 The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kedreon Cherry after firing a shot at a gathering on North Atmore Circle in Deltona.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kedreon Cherry after he fired a shot at a gathering on North Atmore Circle in Deltona.

Cherry, an 18-year-old resident of Pine Hills, has been located and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and violation of probation.

Although the sheriffs initially responded to the report of gunfire, they reported that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about youth gun violence and legal violations. Channel 9 will continue to provide details as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read