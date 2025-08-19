Three Volusia County teenagers face felony charges over ‘door-kick challenge,’ law enforcement says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three teenagers in Volusia County face felony charges after taking part in a ‘door kick challenge’ in Deltona on Saturday night.

Deputies say that the incident involved the teens running up to a home, kicking the door, and then fleeing the scene. A pink fuzzy mask, captured on surveillance footage and later discovered in one of the teen’s pockets, was key in helping authorities make the arrest.

The ‘door kick challenge’ is a prank that has been growing in popularity, but it comes with serious risks. Authorities stress that such actions are not only hazardous but also outright illegal.

The Deltona incident involved three teenagers who kicked a door and ran away, leading to their arrest. Law enforcement emphasizes that pranks can be dangerous and have serious consequences, encouraging the community to dissuade others from similar actions.

