Two kayakers were rescued in the remote backwaters of Oak Hill

OAK HILL, Fla. — On Monday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office rescued two overdue kayakers who ventured out without communication devices.

The missing individuals were a 72-year-old man and his grandson, prompting immediate concern when they failed to return as expected.

“This situation could have had a very different outcome, but thanks to the swift actions of our aviation and patrol officers, along with the excellent teamwork with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, it ended positively for everyone involved,” said FWC Lt. Colonel Randy Bowlin, Deputy Director, North Operations.

FWC aviation units swiftly took to the skies, sending an aircraft to search the vast area. At the same time, additional officers deployed a vessel to begin a thorough, coordinated water search.

Thanks to the teamwork and quick resource deployment, FWC and VCSO pilots located the kayakers from the air. Shortly after, FWC patrol officers on the water reached the pair and safely brought them back to their home.

