Volusia County

Volusia County jury found woman guilty for 2022 shooting death of her child’s father

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
DeLand woman arrested for 2022 shooting death of her child’s father Jasmoray Baugh, 30, arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with second-degree murder for the Dec. 11, 2022 shooting death of her child's father, 29-year-old Korey Woulard.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County jury found Jasmoray Baugh guilty of manslaughter with a firearm after a week-long trial and six hours of deliberation.

The conviction stems from an incident on December 11, 2022, when Baugh shot and killed Korey Woulard on West Chipola Avenue in DeLand.

In the early morning hours of December 11, 2022, Baugh sent a text message to Woulard, the father of her child, threatening to put him ‘under the ground’ after he vandalized her car.

Baugh then drove around looking for Woulard and found him on West Chipola Avenue, where she shot him in the chest and drove off. Woulard died from his injuries at the scene.

The investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office included cell phone records, surveillance footage, and witness statements, which placed Baugh at the scene of the shooting.

Baugh testified during the trial that she acted in self-defense.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read