A young man from Port Orange will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A young man from Port Orange, 20-year-old McKenzy Nazien, was charged with the death of Ta’Ronn Brown, who was fatally shot at an apartment complex last year.

Nazien was charged in July 2023 and has been in the Volusia County jail ever since. A judge has recently sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences for the death of Ta’Ronn Brown.

Nazien was 17 at the time of his arrest in Flagler County after crashing a stolen car into deputies, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies said they opened his driver-side and passenger-side doors after telling Nazien to shut the car off. He sped away while deputies were holding onto the door handles.

In addition to Nazien, The Port Orange Police said they arrested a second suspect in a murder case from last year. Police, with the help of U.S. Marshals, took Raheem Heath into custody. Additional information and coverage can be reviewed in the articles below.

Relates Articles:

