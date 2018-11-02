Volusia deputies arrest student who threatened school shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies said an app helped them arrest a student accused of threatening a school shooting in Deltona.
Detectives said they got a tip on the FortifyFL app on Oct. 31 that a Pine Ridge High School teen made the threat.
The state of Florida launched the app Oct. 8 to streamline the way school safety tips are reported.
When detectives confronted the teen, they said he admitted to it, but that he didn't mean it and didn't have access to a gun.
Deputies arrested the teen for threatening to discharge destructive device and cause bodily harm.
