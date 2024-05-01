Volusia: Stolen dog needs help coming home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — On April 29 at approximately 4:30 p.m., a dog was stolen from Sand Trap Court in Daytona Beach.

The person of interest who took the dog is possibly a white female seen wearing a yellow reflective vest that reads “inspector,” according to footage obtained by the Daytona Police Department.

The subject was seen driving a dark, possibly black SUV with the words “frequent stops” on the back.

If you have any information or can identify the subject, please contact Detective Hayes at 386-671-5228.

