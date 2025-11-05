Voters in New Smyrna Beach approve two city charter amendments

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Voters in New Smyrna Beach approved two out of seven city charter amendments during the election last night.

The amendments that passed include a new section prioritizing cultural arts, which received 51% approval, and a mandate for city charter reviews every 10 years, which was approved by 61% of voters.

Despite the approval of two amendments, five others were rejected by the voters.

Notably, a proposal to increase the salaries of the mayor and city commissioners was overwhelmingly defeated, with 75% voting against it.

The rejected amendments included a measure to extend the mayor’s term.

Here’s how each amendment was voted out:

Amendment 1 – Mayor Term: No — 61.94% (3,943 votes)

Amendment 2 – Primary Majority: No — 64.88% (4,125 votes)

Amendment 3 – City Clerk: No — 59.55% (3,757 votes)

Amendment 4 – City Commission Salary: No — 74.76% (4,701 votes)

Amendment 5 – Historic Preservation: No — 58.02% (3,610 votes)

Amendment 6 – Cultural Arts: Yes — 51.07% (3,117 votes)

Amendment 7 – Charter Review: Yes — 61.35% (3,864 votes)

See the unofficial election returns on the Volusia County supervisor of elections website.

©2025 Cox Media Group