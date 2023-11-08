Walmart to bring back sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walmart is making changes to allow more people to shop comfortably.

The company says starting on Friday, it will have sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every morning.

During that time, stores will lower the lights, turn off the radio, and set in-store TV walls to a static image.

These measures are meant to provide a less stimulating environment.

