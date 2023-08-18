Want free Rita’s Italian Ice for a year? Mark your calendar

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is sweetening the deal for people who come out to celebrate the chain’s newest Central Florida store grand opening.

The first 50 people in line at the grand opening of their new store in Kissimmee will get free Italian ice for a year. The grand opening of the new location at 847 Cypress Parkway starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

The store will also be offering attendees $2 small Italian Ice and $3 small Gelati.

The new location is the first one in Kissimmee.

