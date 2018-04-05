Wanted since December: Orange County armed dollar store robber remains at large

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will recognize a man who has been robbing Family Dollar and Dollar General-type businesses since December.
The man enters a store near closing time, armed with a gun, and demands money from the safe and the registers, deputies said.
After stealing the money, he flees the store.
The robbery suspect is described as an African-American man in his mid-30s, measuring between 6 feet tall to 6 feet 4 inches tall, deputies said. He often wears dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt, a black mask or a white surgical mask, gloves and carries a gun.
“The suspect is almost always carrying some sort of backpack or bag. In the most recent robberies, he was carrying a blue drawstring bag with a ‘Superman’ logo,” a news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
This man does not appear to be the same person who recently robbed several businesses and carjacked people in Winter Garden and Orlando.
