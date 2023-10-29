Warm, breezy, sunny Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to feel the heat Sunday.

You can expect another warm, breezy and sunny day in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs should climb into the upper 80s for many in the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV weather graphics Sunday (WFTV news staff)

The beach might seem inviting today, but a word of caution: dangers continue to lurk in the surf.

Crimi said dangerous rip currents are still present along our coastlines, and a small craft advisory will remain in place until 4 p.m. Sunday for boaters.

The warm weather should stick around through Halloween on Tuesday.

Then a cooldown will arrive mid-week, but it’s likely to be short-lived.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday should top out in the mid-70s.

