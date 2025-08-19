Warm and breezy Tuesday in Central Florida with dangerous conditions at the coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to Hurricane Erin, a high surf advisory has been issued for the entire east coast from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday evening.

Erin will stay off the coast, but it will cause large waves and dangerous rip currents.

Tuesday’s weather will be breezy and warm with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our area will also see partly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and storms inland.

Although Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall, it will significantly impact local beaches with large waves and dangerous rip currents.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution and heed local warnings when near the water.

