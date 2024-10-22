Local

Warm and breezy Tuesday as rain chances stick around

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another warm and breezy day on Tuesday.

Our area will see highs in the mid-80s and temps slightly cooler at the coast.

We will continue to see a brief chance of scattered showers, mainly at the coast.

Rain chances will be lower for the rest of the week.

Seas and surf will remain hazardous with a high risk of rip currents.

