Warm and breezy weather for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warmer and breezy weather continues through Halloween.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said a cool front moves in Halloween overnight to put some chill in the air for Wednesday and Thursday.

The coolest weather of the week will be Thursday morning, when some Marion County neighborhoods will wake up in the 40s.

Also, we’re on the 17th day without measurable rain in Orlando.

The next best chance for some needed rain will come early next week.

