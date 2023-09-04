ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy and mainly dry for most of this week.

Our area will see high temperatures in the low 90s on Monday.

High temperatures will gradually increase each day until we reach the weekend.

Read: Remembering Jimmy Buffet: Central Florida reacts to beloved singer, environmental activist’s death

Highs in the mid-90s will return by the middle of the week.

Our rain chances will remain low until we approach the weekend.

Watch: Gov. DeSantis speaks about Florida’s efforts in Hurricane Idalia’s recovery

Anyone looking to enjoy the coast for Labor Day will need to use extra caution in the water.

Warm and drier weather for most of this week in Central Florida

Central Florida’s beaches will have an elevated risk of rip currents on Monday.

Read: Monitoring one tropical wave that could develop

Tropics remain quiet overall, but Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a disturbance off the coast of Africa.

It’s still too soon to tell if the disturbance will impact the U.S.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X (Twitter) for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group