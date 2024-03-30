Warm Easter weekend on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a gorgeous day.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight is mostly clear and comfortable, with lows in the 50s.

A tad warmer through Easter Sunday, highs in the mid-80s.

The first part of next week will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Our next chance for rain holds off until Wednesday.

