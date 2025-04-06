Warm end to the weekend, with showers and storms to start the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Staying mostly clear and warm overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s.

The first half of Monday will see sunny skies and highs warming into the low 90s.

Then showers and storms will move in as we head into Monday night.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 6, 2025 (WFTV)

Rain will continue Tuesday through the morning and into the afternoon.

That will keep high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Wednesday looks very pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 6, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group