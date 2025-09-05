Warm Friday in Central Florida with pop-up showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday.

Our area will also see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Friday afternoon.

Brief morning coastal showers are anticipated, and there is a 30% chance of afternoon showers, particularly in areas from Orlando south.

As the weekend approaches and continues into next week, rain chances are expected to increase as more moisture moves back into the area.

Residents should prepare for increasing rain chances over the coming days. More moisture is expected to bring additional showers.

