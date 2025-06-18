Warm Juneteenth expected with evening storms and a drier weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another warm day with scattered storms across the area, and more of the same is likely for Juneteenth Thursday.

Similar to the past several days, rain and storms will be slow to diminish this evening. A few clouds will remain overnight, with morning lows in the mid-70s.

The Juneteenth holiday will start dry, with scattered showers and storms developing in the PM hours. It will be warm once again, with highs in the mid-90s.

A surge of moisture quickly moves in for Friday, increasing rain and storm chances. The activity will primarily be in the afternoon and evening, with slightly cooler highs in the low 90s.

The moisture quickly exits for the weekend, leading to drier conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Just a few showers and storms are expected both days, with warm highs in the low to mid-90s.

The drier air looks to continue into next week, with warm highs remaining in the mid-90s.

