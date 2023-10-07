Warm and muggy to start the day Saturday, first cold front of the season moves through overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida got off to typically a warm and muggy start Saturday, but major changes are on the way.

Much of the region will remain dry for the majority of the day Saturday with isolated afternoon showers possible in the southern zones near Polk and Osceola Counties, as well as parts of South Orange County.

No storms are expected when the first cold front of the fall season moves through the area later in the day.

The front will continue to dip southward throughout the day Saturday before it arrives in Central Florida Saturday evening and pushes through early Sunday morning.

Oct 7 | Mostly quiet but warm today, ahead of the first decent Fall cold front for east central Florida.



🌡️ climb into the upper 80s to around 90, with a few afternoon to early evening 🌧️ and ⛈️ possible.



The cold front passes through tonight, making for a cool Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Ymos2eqTCv — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) October 7, 2023

While Saturday morning got off to a warm and muggy start, Sunday will be much cooler thanks to the front with humidity levels significantly reduced.

High temperatures throughout Central Florida will remain in the high 80s for Saturday but overnight lows will be in the mid 60s with some spots in the northern regions dipping into the 50s.

Highs Sunday are forecast to remain in the 70s throughout the day Sunday from Sanford to the north. High temperatures from Orlando to the south towards Kissimmee are expected to be in the low 80s.

The coolest temperatures from the cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in Orlando forecast to drop as low as 63-degrees.

There are currently no active, named storms in the Atlantic, but there is a wave off the coast of Africa that’s being monitored for potential development.

