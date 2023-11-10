Warm and partly cloudy Friday, rain chances to increase next week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another partly cloudy and warm day on Friday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 87 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will be slightly higher on Friday but remain low overall.

A front off to the west of Florida will move through Sunday night and increase our rain chances over the weekend.

We will see even better chances for rain and storms next week.

All of the extra rain activity will keep our temperatures in the 70s next week.

