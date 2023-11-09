Warm, quiet conditions give way for cooler temps, scattered showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm and quiet weather can’t last forever!
Central Florida will get a day or so more before changes begin to unfold.
But first, we’re watching a few areas like Leesburg for record heat over the next two days.
By the weekend, it’ll feel much more humid as a front approaches.
This will come with a chance for weekend showers, especially along the beaches.
After the front passes, temperatures will then get cooler than normal with temperatures in the mid-70s, for highs next week.
Tropics are quiet for now, but it’s still hurricane season, stay tuned to Channel 9 to see if a disturbance can develop next week over the very warm waters of the Caribbean.
