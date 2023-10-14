Warm and sunny Saturday forecast in Central Florida; see when cooler temps will arrive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in Central Florida.

The high temperature is set to reach the mid-80s.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the forecast will make for great viewing conditions for the partial eclipse.

Viewing in Central Florida will be from 11:52 a.m. to 3:02 p.m., peaking with 60% coverage at 1:26 p.m.

On Sunday morning, our next fall front is set to arrive making for a breezy and cooler day on Sunday with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Temperatures are forecast to get even cooler early next week with many in Central Florida seeing highs in the low 70s.

