Warm and sunny to start the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is going to be a gorgeous day today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Daytime highs will reach the low to mid-70s.

Overnight, there will be more clouds and mild temperatures.

Warm and sunny for busy weekend in Orlando Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies and warm temperatures. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.

Rain and storms will be approaching and move into Central Florida by tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will roll through the area tomorrow.

Cooler air will follow.

