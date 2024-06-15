Warm temperatures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warm and muggy this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said only a few spots will reach the low 90s today.

The sea breeze showers and storms will start a little earlier in the day.

There will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, favoring the 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe.

Tropics Update

Channel 9 will be watching the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

It is quiet there now, but we will likely see a low-pressure system develop here early next week, with decent conditions for tropical development.

There is a 50% chance that Central Florida could see a tropical depression in the southwest Gulf of Mexico by midweek.

If it develops, it will drift west and bring heavy rain to Mexico and Central America next week.

