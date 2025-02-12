Warm weather set to return, but cooler days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to feel a bit more like pre-summer!

Warm weather is expected to continue through today and into the next couple of days, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s across Central Florida.

We’ll have a good shot at record highs on both Wednesday and Thursday.

A late-day cold front on Thursday may bring some rain and afternoon thunderstorms, cooling things down for Valentine’s Day on Friday

The weekend forecast looks promising for Saturday, but Sunday may see some late-day rain, which could affect the Daytona 500 race.

Following the warm spell, next week will bring a significant drop in temperatures, with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

