Warmer end to the work week before weekend storm system arrives

, Fla. — It’s been a slightly warmer Thursday, and more warmth is ahead to close out the work week.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight and milder conditions. Morning lows will only fall into the low 60s, with temperatures in the 50s northwest of Orlando.

Even warmer air is on the way for Friday. Clouds will increase during the day, with a stray shower possible in far northern areas late Friday into Friday night. Highs for Friday are expected to reach the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, December 4, 2025 (WFTV)

Our next storm system begins to push into the region this weekend slowly. Saturday will feature clouds and scattered showers developing late in the day. The best chance for activity will be north of Orlando, with temps in the low 80s.

Even higher rain chances are likely for Sunday. Periods of rain and a few storms will be possible, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Showers will slowly exit on Monday, with the best chance for activity southeast of Orlando. It will be cooler behind the system, with highs in the upper 60s.

Cooler and drier air is expected to push in for much of next week, with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s and low 70s.

